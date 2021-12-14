HAPI Trading 15% Lower This Week (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. HAPI has a market cap of $18.88 million and approximately $495,254.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HAPI has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One HAPI coin can now be purchased for approximately $34.94 or 0.00073730 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00037850 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.00200260 BTC.

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI (CRYPTO:HAPI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 561,929 coins and its circulating supply is 540,421 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

