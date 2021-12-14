$3.11 EPS Expected for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to report $3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vistra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.25 and the lowest is $0.96. Vistra reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15,650%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Vistra will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vistra.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.77. 4,358,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,949,486. Vistra has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -14.35%.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 817.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vistra by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

