Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James set a C$43.50 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

TSE:PPL traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$37.55. 1,204,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,668. The firm has a market cap of C$20.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -100.67. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$29.96 and a twelve month high of C$43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.87.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -675.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total transaction of C$61,952.27. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 266 shares of company stock worth $10,669.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

