Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.01

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 399680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 198,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 43.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

