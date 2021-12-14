Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.87

Shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 218248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Subaru from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subaru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Subaru Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Subaru Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

