Acute Angle Cloud Reaches Market Cap of $2.01 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.01 million and $297,076.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

