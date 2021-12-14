BonFi Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $54,595.00 (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. In the last week, BonFi has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BonFi has a market capitalization of $500,494.75 and $54,595.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00037850 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.00200260 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BNF is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

