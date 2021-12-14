Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $5.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.73. 1,056,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,351. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $124.28 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 78,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,481,000 after purchasing an additional 246,294 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,964,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,437,000 after purchasing an additional 93,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,397,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,817,000 after purchasing an additional 79,309 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.