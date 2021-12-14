Analysts Set ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Target Price at $106.00

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.18.

ITT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $99.67. The company had a trading volume of 294,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,797. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a 52-week low of $74.46 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ITT will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ITT by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

