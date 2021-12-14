THORChain (RUNE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $39.03 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. THORChain has a market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $39.03 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.11 or 0.00012893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00054208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.11 or 0.07984608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00077702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,143.06 or 0.99473485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002633 BTC.

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 258,210,215 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

