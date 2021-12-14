Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE: CVE) in the last few weeks:

12/9/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$19.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$20.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$19.00.

12/8/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$19.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$19.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$17.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$19.50 to C$22.00.

11/19/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$19.00.

11/17/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$19.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

11/4/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$15.50 to C$19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$17.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$19.50 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$14.00 to C$17.00.

10/19/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Cenovus Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$14.00.

10/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$15.00 to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down C$0.14 on Tuesday, hitting C$15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,957,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,438,817. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.03 and a 52-week high of C$16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.80.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

