Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atotech Limited is a specialty chemical technology as well as electroplating solution company. It delivers chemistry, equipment, services and software for technology applications through an integrated systems and solutions approach. The company serves smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances. Atotech Limited is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Atotech stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,620,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,680. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.31. Atotech has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. Atotech’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atotech will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Atotech by 23.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,404,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,150 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Atotech during the third quarter worth $65,108,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Atotech during the third quarter worth $51,752,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Atotech by 15.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,735,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,308,000 after buying an additional 229,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atotech during the third quarter worth $41,843,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

