Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Receives $18.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexi in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HSBC started coverage on Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Nexi from €20.60 ($23.15) to €18.00 ($20.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXXY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746. Nexi has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.23.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

