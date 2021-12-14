Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Farmers National Banc reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 16.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

FMNB stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.62. 123,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,092. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.95. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.58 per share, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 15,589 shares of company stock valued at $248,654. 8.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 6.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 151.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 25.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 508,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 102,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

