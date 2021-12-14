Mithril (MITH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17.05 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Mithril has a market capitalization of $54.01 million and $17.05 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012597 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00180079 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001054 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 75.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 120% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MITHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.