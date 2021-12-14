SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,150.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SGS stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,664. SGS has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.98.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

