Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

ABST stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,385. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $434.94 million, a PE ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Absolute Software had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. Analysts predict that Absolute Software will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -199.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,539,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Absolute Software by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 95,320 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Absolute Software by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 306,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Absolute Software by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,126,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 156,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Absolute Software by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.