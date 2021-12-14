Idena Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Idena has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a market capitalization of $6.57 million and $165,084.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus BNB (vBNB) traded 1,369,900,942% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153,804,530.69 or 3,245.32862918 BTC.

Venus BTC (vBTC) traded 1,077,012,022.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,138,064,087.17 or 213,916.64783490 BTC.

Venus ETH (vETH) traded up 1,152,213,227% against the dollar and now trades at $878,808,304.54 or 18,543.15823816 BTC.

Venus XVS (vXVS) traded up 1,289,026,390.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,110,946.13 or 86.74238089 BTC.

Venus SXP (vSXP) traded 1,182,473,939.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337,327.18 or 7.11771991 BTC.

Venus LINK (vLINK) traded 1,095,757,505.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,968,146.82 or 83.72926615 BTC.

Venus DOT (vDOT) traded up 1,240,181,139.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,605,987.65 or 139.38861708 BTC.

Venus DAI (vDAI) traded up 1,465,589,438.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305,718.71 or 6.45077027 BTC.

Venus BCH (vBCH) traded 209,126,578.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,848,398.47 or 376.60736192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 77,986,444 coins and its circulating supply is 54,700,912 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

