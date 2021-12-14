Conceal (CCX) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.79 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $3,040.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000652 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,232.91 or 0.99663078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00045365 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.43 or 0.00275206 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.46 or 0.00382885 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009653 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00130890 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008305 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Conceal's total supply is 20,173,108 coins and its circulating supply is 12,289,833 coins. Conceal's official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Conceal's official website is conceal.network. Conceal's official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

