The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.00. 510,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,276,021. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.65. The company has a market cap of $270.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.