Insider Buying: Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Director Mark Jung bought 10,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Jung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

On Thursday, December 2nd, Mark Jung bought 7,349 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $21,606.06.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mark Jung bought 16,010 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,951.20.

Super League Gaming stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 713,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,836. The stock has a market cap of $91.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.32. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $11.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 84.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Super League Gaming by 328.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.