Adam Schoenfeld Sells 38,200 Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $43,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $41,638.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $47,368.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $55,008.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $72,580.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $65,704.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $65,322.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $74,108.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $89,388.00.

Shares of GNLN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.01. 1,305,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,848. The firm has a market cap of $103.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.24. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.31 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

GNLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenlane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Greenlane by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Greenlane by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Greenlane by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Greenlane by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Greenlane by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

