UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper Sells 1,000 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $104,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $109,210.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $106,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $215,615.40.

On Monday, October 4th, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $219,890.00.

Shares of UMBF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,663. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.04. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $66.68 and a 52-week high of $109.90.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in UMB Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 18.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 47.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

