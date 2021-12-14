Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Sells $76,517.54 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $76,517.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE APR traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $30.32. 304,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,827. Apria, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.
Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on APR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.
Apria Company Profile
Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.
Further Reading: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.