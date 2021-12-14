Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Sells $76,517.54 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $76,517.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE APR traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $30.32. 304,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,827. Apria, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Apria by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after acquiring an additional 320,425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,765,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,639,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apria by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,718,000 after purchasing an additional 345,797 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apria by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,731,000 after purchasing an additional 370,519 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on APR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

