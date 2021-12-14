PolypuX (PUX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,595.00

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 14th. One PolypuX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $27,214.36 and $3,595.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolypuX has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

