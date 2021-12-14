Databroker Price Hits $0.0864 on Exchanges (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for $0.0864 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $4,419.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00037850 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.00200260 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,213,572 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

