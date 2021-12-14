YOU COIN Hits Market Capitalization of $2.19 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $131,190.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00037850 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.00200260 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

