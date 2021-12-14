Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.14). Akoustis Technologies posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on AKTS. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akoustis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.82. 696,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,623. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $354.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $56,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,869 shares of company stock worth $268,019. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 323.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

