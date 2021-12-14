Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) and Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Critical Review

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) and Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and Engagesmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check Point Software Technologies 38.78% 25.29% 14.82% Engagesmart N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and Engagesmart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Check Point Software Technologies 4 4 5 0 2.08 Engagesmart 0 2 8 1 2.91

Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $131.27, indicating a potential upside of 17.47%. Engagesmart has a consensus target price of $37.70, indicating a potential upside of 73.81%. Given Engagesmart’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Engagesmart is more favorable than Check Point Software Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and Engagesmart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Check Point Software Technologies $2.06 billion 7.42 $846.60 million $6.06 18.44 Engagesmart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Engagesmart.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Engagesmart shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats Engagesmart on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc. is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving. EngageSmart Inc. is based in BRAINTREE, Mass.

