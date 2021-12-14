Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Global Medical REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 227.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

Shares of GMRE stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.25. 13,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 110.01, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 55,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after buying an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

