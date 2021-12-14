Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $302,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $318,690.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $466,875.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $453,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $459,125.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $631,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $666,125.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $544,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $495,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $564,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $548,750.00.

Shares of eXp World stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 3.11. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in eXp World during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,502,000 after acquiring an additional 213,817 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

