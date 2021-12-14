Insider Selling: Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,191,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FATE traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,992,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,611. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.46. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FATE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.61.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

