Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLNK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen cut Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,920,000 after purchasing an additional 814,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blink Charging by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,711,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,484,000 after buying an additional 189,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Blink Charging by 37.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,031,000 after buying an additional 382,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 875,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,036,000 after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLNK traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. 79,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,227,418. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 3.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

