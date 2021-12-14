Brokerages Anticipate Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) to post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Astra Space’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Astra Space will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Astra Space.

Get Astra Space alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Astra Space in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of ASTR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 151,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,139. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52. Astra Space has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $22.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astra Space (ASTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.