Orchid Achieves Market Cap of $36,949,642.57 Billion (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 14,116,802,011.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 13,030,724,120.9% against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $36,949,642.57 billion and approximately $10.83 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for about $53,496,703.43 or 0.00015210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 12,534,397,643.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125,357,039.76 or 0.00035640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9,196,949,726.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,812,497.29 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12,554,911,327.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,224,205,388.81 or 0.00632364 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 18,086,073,345.4% against the dollar and now trades at $567,215,759.72 or 0.00161265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21,948,897,538.2% against the dollar and now trades at $855,996,887.97 or 0.00243369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 8,688,343,494% against the dollar and now trades at $86,401,270.05 or 0.00024565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14,963,279,000.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,570,828,935.94 or 0.01583843 BTC.

Loopring (LRC) traded 20,512,736,220.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427,776,755.29 or 0.00121621 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18,876,019,741.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112,407,487.20 or 0.00031959 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 23,419,240,519.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,205,135,659.16 or 0.01764182 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OXTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.