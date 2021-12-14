Perlin Reaches Market Cap of $32.92 Million (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Perlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Perlin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Perlin has a market cap of $32.92 million and $15.30 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Perlin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 12,534,397,643.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125,357,039.76 or 0.00035640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9,196,949,726.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,812,497.29 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12,554,911,327.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,224,205,388.81 or 0.00632364 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 18,086,073,345.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567,215,759.72 or 0.00161265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21,948,897,538.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $855,996,887.97 or 0.00243369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 8,688,343,494% against the dollar and now trades at $86,401,270.05 or 0.00024565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14,963,279,000.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,570,828,935.94 or 0.01583843 BTC.

Loopring (LRC) traded up 20,512,736,220.9% against the dollar and now trades at $427,776,755.29 or 0.00121621 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18,876,019,741.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112,407,487.20 or 0.00031959 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 23,419,240,519.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,205,135,659.16 or 0.01764182 BTC.

Perlin Coin Profile

Perlin (PERL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PerlinX is a decentralized finance interface platform, allowing users to trade assets of any kind with each other through incentivized liquidity mining and synthetic asset generation. PerlinX utilizes incentivized liquidity provision through the use of liquidity pools powered by the Balancer protocol. Participants can stake their PERL tokens to provide liquidity and be rewarded for doing so. Rewards for liquidity provision will initially be distributed in PERL, BAL and UMA tokens. PerlinX also leverages the UMA protocol to generate synthetic assets. Each asset will have its own price feed, which is powered by UMA's Data Verification Mechanism (DVM), a decentralized oracle that's designed to solve the problem of centralized and corruptible oracle price feeds. All synthetic assets on PerlinX will have the prefix px (eg. pxGold, pxCarbon, etc). Every synthetic asset created using the PerlinX platform will require PERL as collateral. Perlin's mission is to bridge legacy financial systems and products to DeFi and democratizing market access for all. Perlin is focused on helping to create more efficient, equitable, and open marketplaces and economies that can benefit everyone everywhere. As the first ever project in the world to enable synth asset minting based on UMA Protocol – we’re now one step closer in the grand vision. PERL can be used as both a liquidity and collateral asset. You can stake PERL to provide liquidity to the PerlinX platform and receive incentives in PERL and BAL rewards for doing so (UMA rewards coming soon too!). Or you can use PERL as collateral to create synthetic PxAssets. “

Perlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.