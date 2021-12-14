Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverum?s core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 40,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,105. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $173.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Soparkar acquired 25,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after buying an additional 4,300,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after buying an additional 759,632 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,483,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after buying an additional 125,840 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,143,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 364,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

