Analysts Anticipate REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $583.02 Million

Equities research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will post sales of $583.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $580.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $588.90 million. REV Group reported sales of $616.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow REV Group.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE:REVG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.97. 11,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,824. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 2.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,074,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,174,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,486,000 after purchasing an additional 112,202 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,149 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after purchasing an additional 708,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

