Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $286.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) will post $286.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Turing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.10 million to $286.30 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Turing will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Turing.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWKS shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of TWKS stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of Turing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

