Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. Primis Financial also posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Primis Financial.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primis Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

FRST traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.53. 747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,231. Primis Financial has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 8,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $127,841.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 11,461 shares of company stock worth $180,332 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Primis Financial by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after acquiring an additional 317,085 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its stake in Primis Financial by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,003,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 307,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,191,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,087,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 111,499 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primis Financial (FRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.