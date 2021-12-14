Zacks: Analysts Expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $263.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.62 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

HSII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $244,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $231,507.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

HSII stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,452. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $825.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.40%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.