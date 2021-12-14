NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives $176.16 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.23.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

NYSE:NKE opened at $166.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.21. NIKE has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in NIKE by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in NIKE by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

