Eads & Heald Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,690,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,455,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day moving average of $86.30. The company has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

