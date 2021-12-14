Peoples Bank OH Sells 45 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 877.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after acquiring an additional 579,168 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,091,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $245.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.89 and a 200-day moving average of $223.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $249.94. The firm has a market cap of $157.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

