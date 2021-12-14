Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Decreased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 113,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 8,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 43,983 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 52,363 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,727 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 301,118 shares of company stock valued at $34,729,854 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

