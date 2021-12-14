Brokerages Anticipate Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cricut will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cricut.

Get Cricut alerts:

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 309,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,558,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $89,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,823,885 shares of company stock valued at $48,919,772 and have sold 131,449 shares valued at $3,336,876.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Cricut by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cricut by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,055,000 after buying an additional 1,486,032 shares during the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRCT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.64. 27,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,270. Cricut has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cricut (CRCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.