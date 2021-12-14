$0.32 EPS Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.38. Redwood Trust reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RWT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 461.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

RWT traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,564. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.