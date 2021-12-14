$0.32 EPS Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.38. Redwood Trust reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RWT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 461.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

RWT traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,564. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

