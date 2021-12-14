$31.92 Million in Sales Expected for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will report $31.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Jounce Therapeutics reported sales of $62.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $46.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.91 million to $82.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

JNCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $15,922,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 46,060 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29,838 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 617,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNCE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.10. 9,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,310. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $363.83 million, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

