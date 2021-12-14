TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.49 Million

Equities analysts forecast that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will report sales of $209.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $206.60 million and the highest is $212.38 million. TriMas reported sales of $188.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $857.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $854.80 million to $860.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $882.41 million, with estimates ranging from $863.00 million to $901.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,840. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.69. TriMas has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,347,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,334,000 after acquiring an additional 411,037 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TriMas by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,428,000 after acquiring an additional 388,629 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriMas by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,656,000 after acquiring an additional 242,130 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,222,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,396,000 after acquiring an additional 196,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth $3,566,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

