Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $2,221,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $157.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $381.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $158.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

